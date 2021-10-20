Gillepsie-Benld Ambulance Special Service Area public meeting held Oct. 13

Gillepsie-Benld Ambulance Special Service Area public meeting held

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Gillespie Civic center was in use the night of Wednesday, Oct. 13 for a public hearing on the creation of a Gillespie-Benld special service area.

There were many questions asked at the meeting on Wednesday. Director of Gillepie-Benld Ambulance, Josh Ross was at the meeting to answer questions as were Gillespie Fire Chief and Gillespie-Benld Ambulance Board President Larry Norville, Secretary Treasurer and former Director Jean Belesko, County Board President Larry Schmidt was in the audience but answered questions from the County Boards point of view for other audience members, and County Clerk

Pete Duncan joined the meeting via Zoom to answer constituents questions.

Ross first briefly explained what exactly a special service area was, saying, “A special service area tax is a means to financially support a private corporation that provides a public service.”

The creation of a Special Service Area does not give Gillepsie-Benld ambulance the right to tax residents. The county board set the tax rate and collects the tax money. That money will then be given to the ambulance providing service to the special service area by the county.

The proposed tax rate is set at .35% and is based on property tax evaluation. Ross says the decision to set the tax at that rate was because it was the same rate at which the Mt. Olive service area was set.

Hearing that the tax is a property value tax caused concern for some residents at the meeting, as the majority were farmers or owned businesses, and felt that by using property tax values landowners would be paying more than their share of the ambulance services fees.

Gillespie-Benld is not the first ambulance service to have to introduce a special service area to continue to be properly run. The county has three other special service areas, Gillespie-Benld would be special service area #4 and Prairieland ambulance, who serves the northern half of the county, are also proposing a special service area, which would be #5

for the county. Mt. Olive had the first, though the Mt. Olive Ambulance has since disbanded and the service contract was taken over by Gillespie-Benld. Bunker Hill and Staunton are the other special service areas in Macoupin county.

Ross asked rhetorically, “Why now?” meaning why are these service areas being created now, why are they needed now.

He answered himself saying, “This is not an if, its a when situation. When do we hit the breaking point?”

Ross cited needs such as new ambulances and new equipment as part of the reason the tax rate was being introduced. The largest portion of the Gillespie-Benld ambulance’s budget goes towards payroll. Ross claimed 80% of the company’s expenses were paying their 34 staff properly. As the Illinois minimum wage rate goes up, it will be $15 an hour by 2024, the salary for EMTs which is currently just above minimum wage according to one Gillespie-Benld employee, will also have to increase. There is also currently a staffing shortage of EMT’s nationwide, and so the industry as a whole must become more appealing to others, according to Ross.

As expenses have continued to climb for the ambulance service, the rate at which they are reimbursed has stayed the same. Most of the calls Gillespie-Benld responds to are for patients who are on Medicare or Medicaid. Medicare and Medicaid have a low reimbursement rate that is a fixed rate they will pay per call, no matter what treatment was given to the patient or how far the patient was transported. In 2019 Medicaid raised their reimbursement rate to $439.81 per call. At the same time the ambulance expenses have increased as well by 174% in payroll and 445% in fuel, and call volumes continue to rise.

Ross addressed some frequently asked questions, like whether the tax rate will go up. He answers no, this tax rate will stay at .35, it is a set levy rate. The .35 rate is expected to be enough to sustain the ambulance service for at least the next ten years. When addressing the .35 tax rate, Ross added, “Outside of numbers, I am not naïve enough to think that people are going to do jumping jacks because we’re asking for a tax for ambulances. But there is a human element here that I think you don’t have with any other property tax. This is truly for a life and death thing. We have tremendous outcomes with a lot of our people because we have great people, good equipment, and we provide a great service… we provide an essential service to the residents we serve.”

