Gilbert Hebenstreit

Gilbert Lewis Hebenstreit, 81, of Gillespie died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 2:46 p.m.

He was born January 11, 1938, in Staunton to Donald Hebenstreit and Louise (Calcari) Hebenstreit. He married Mary Jean (Goehe) Hebenstreit. He was owner/operator of Hebenstreit Funeral Home, Hebenstreit Furniture Store, 3 M Sanitation, Hebenstreit Apartments and car washes. Gilbert was also an Anheuser Busch Distributor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Gilbert enjoyed family, friends and cooking.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary Jean Hebenstreit of Gillespie; children, Mary Louise “Weiser” Hebenstreit of Benld, Gene (Stephanie) Hebenstreit of Litchfield and Margaret “Margie” (Mike) Brill of Gillespie; grandchildren, Britt Hebenstreit, Chelsey (Brandon) Semplowski, Alec Hebenstreit and Maris Brill; great-grandchildren, Marlee Hebenstreit, Rowdy Hebenstreit, Viera Hebenstreit, Noah Semplowski, Alyvia Semplowski and Liam Semplowski; and sister-in-law, Mary. L. Hebenstreit.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Hebenstreit. Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, from 4 until 8 p.m.

Funeral mass will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton. Memorials are suggested to SS Simon and Jude Church or Gillespie Benld Ambulance Service.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.