Gilbert G. Osborn, 74

GRANITE CITY (Dec. 18, 2017) – Gilbert Gene Osborn, 74, of Granite City, formerly of Mt. Olive. passed away at 7:25 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at his residence.

He was born March 11, 1943, in White City, a son of the late Wesley Earl and Nora Louise (Best) Osborn. His first marriage to Vera Klecamp and second marriage to Penny Partridge Melton both ended in divorce.

Mr. Osborn graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1961. He worked for Olin Corporation in Granite City until his retirement. He spent much of his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes; he bowled, traveled to tournaments with the church bowling team, was a baseball fan and loved collecting junk.

Surviving are a son, Delbert Osborn of Mt. Olive; two daughters, Sheila (Rodney) Shields of Belo Horizante, Brazil, and Marci (Steven) Kopp of Carlinville; two step-sons, Donnie (April) Melton and Kyle Melton, both of Granite City; a brother, Clyde (Wilma) Osborn of Staunton; a sister, Mary Marburger of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and eight grandchildren, Toni, Justin, Marissa, Alexis, Ellie, Elizabeth, Steven and Aurora.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until services at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive, with Rev. Jason Vinson officiating. Burial will be in Chapman Cemetery, Mt. Olive, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Chapman Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.