The Gibson Girls’ Christmas concert to be held Dec. 12

The Gibson Girls’ Christmas concert to be held

On Sunday, Dec. 12, everyone is invited to kick off their Christmas season with a special concert by The Gibson Girls at Pleasant Hill Christian Church 19433 West Frontage Road, Raymond, at 6 p.m.

The Gibson Girls are three sisters from Jerseyville. They grew up singing in churches and developed a real love for music at a young age. They typically sing a mixture of Christian music and vintage classics.

Staff member Darrin Daugherty shares, “We believe that is a great chance to kick-off December with some great musical talent. This is simply a gift from the church to our communities. We hope everyone will come out, relax, and enjoy!” Refreshments will be provided after the concert. This concert is not a ticketed event, nor will an offering be taken.

Pleasant Hill features worship on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a m. This year the Christmas Eve candlelight communion services will expand to three services at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

To learn more about the Gibson Girls and to preview their music, go to: thegibsongirlsmusic.com.

For more info about Pleasant Hill call 217-229-3074 or visit pleasanthill.cc.