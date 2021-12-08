The Gibson Girls’ Christmas concert to be held Dec. 12

On Sunday, Dec. 12, everyone is invited to kick off their Christmas season with a special concert by The Gibson Girls at Pleasant Hill Christian Church 19433 West Frontage Road, Raymond, at 6 p.m.

The Gibson Girls are three sisters from Jerseyville. They grew up singing in churches and developed a real love for music at a young age. They typically sing a mixture of Christian music and vintage classics.

Staff member Darrin Daugherty shares, “We believe that is a great chance to kick-off December with some great musical talent. This is simply a gift from the church to our communities. We hope everyone will come out, relax, and enjoy!” Refreshments will be provided after the concert. This concert is not a ticketed event, nor will an offering be taken.

Pleasant Hill features worship on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a m. This year the Christmas Eve candlelight communion services will expand to three services at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

To learn more about the Gibson Girls and to preview their music, go to: thegibsongirlsmusic.com.

For more info about Pleasant Hill call 217-229-3074 or visit pleasanthill.cc.

