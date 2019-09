GHS students inducted into National Honor Society

New Inductees of Gillespie High School to the National Honor Society at a Tuesday evening ceremony were front row, from left, Samantha Jensen, Preston Kaylor, Kylie Kenily, Megan Labby, Keaton Link, Laura Polo, Ambrosia Redmon, Anthony Ribes and Rachel Young; back, Hannah Barrett, Allie Bergen, Grace Bertolino, Brock Fredericks, C.J. Frensko, Cameron Hailstone, Jack Herron and Destiny Hughes. Coal Country Times Photo by Denise Simpson.