GHS softball wins South Central Conference title

Carlinville beats Hillsboro, seeks same result in regional rematch

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Gillespie High School softball team capped off a perfect South Central Conference season with a 14-0 win at Carlinville May 27.

For the fourth time in the last five campaigns, the Miners rule the roost in the SCC.

Gillespie broke the ice with two runs in the top of the second inning. The Miners piled on five tallies in the fourth and initiated a mercy rule with a seven-spot in the sixth.

Gillespie got at least one hit from eight different players in the win. Keaton Link and Megan Rife drove in three runs apiece. Reagan Bussmann added a pair of RBI on two singles.

Link, Rife, Bussmann, Eve Kaduk, Shelby Taylor and Iris Page each crossed the plate twice.

Sydney Bires tossed five no-hit innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Rife relieved the senior ace and got the final three outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Gillespie went into a June 1 regular season finale with a 19-6 record overall. Results will be published in next week’s issue.

The Miners have been assigned a fifth seed and first round bye in an Illinois High School Association Class 2A sub-sectional. Gillespie travels to Piasa for a rematch with No. 4 Southwestern in regional semifinal action Thurs., June 3 at 4:30 p.m.. The Miners would play in the regional championship the following day with a win. The time and location will be determined pending the results of other games.

Carlinville beats Hillsboro, seeks same result in regional rematch

Carlinville went on the road to Hillsboro and got a 6-0 conference win May 25.

The Cavaliers, an eight seed in an IHSA Class 2A regional, rematched the ninth-seeded Hiltoppers at Loveless Park Wed., June 2. The winner plays at No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin Thurs., June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

North Mac, Staunton begins postseason play June 3

In a semifinal, No. 4 North Mac hosts No. 5 New Berlin at 4:30 p.m. Thurs., June 3.

No. 6 Staunton travels to Breese for a regional semifinal against No. 3 Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Thurs., June 3.

Regional championships are scheduled for Fri., June 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill and Greenfield assigned to Class 1A field

Bunker Hill and Greenfield are in the IHSA Class 1A brackets.

Bunker Hill, a six seed, played at No. 3 Okawville in a regional semifinal Wed., June 2. The winner faces either No. 2 Valmeyer or No. 7 Dupo in the championship Thurs., June 3.

No. 10 Greenfield was in quarterfinal action against No. 7 Morrisonville Wed., June 2, competing for a chance to play No. 2 Pawnee in a semifinal Thurs., June 3.

Results will be published in next week’s issue.