GHS girls swept by Pana

Gillespie senior Frankie Barrett shoots over a North Mac defender in Saturday’s 76-48 loss to the Panthers as part of the second annual T. Terry Shootout vs. Cancer at Lincolnwood High School in Raymond. Miner teammers watching the play are Anthony Kravanya (24, far left) and Alex Ottersburg (3, far right). Coal Country Times photo by Jackson Wilson.

The Gillespie High School girls’ basketball teams were unable to find any strokes of luck against Pana at home Dec. 12.

The visiting Panthers walked away victorious in both games.

Both GHS squads are now 6-2 overall.

Varsity

The Miners had an opportunity to take command of a wide-open South Central Conference, but suffered a 53-43 loss and dropped to 1-1 in league play.

Gillespie and Pana battled to a 21-21 halftime tie.

Keaton Link, the Miners leading scorer, put up six of her 12 points in the third quarter in an effort to keep GHS afloat.

Unfortunately, the Panthers proved to be too much of a force down the stretch and closed out the road win after taking a 35-31 lead into the fourth.

Emily Schmidt (nine), MacKenzy Mix (six), Shelby Taylor (five), Grace Bertilino (five), Hannah Barrett (two), Madison Niemeyer (two) and Sydney Bires (two) all backed Link in the scoring column for the Miners.

Junior varsity

The Miners managed a tie game after one quarter of play, but a 6-6 draw rapidly became lopsided as the junior varsity Panthers pulled ahead 21-11 heading into the half.

Pana continued its dominance and shut down Gillespie with a 29-10 outburst in the second half.

The Miners, who suffered a 50-21 defeat, were held to just seven made field goals overall.

Emily Schoen (six), Lanie Doty (four), Niemeyer (four), Regan Bussmann (three), Emmery Pau (two) and Addie Hayes (two) scored for Gillespie in defeat.

