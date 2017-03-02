GFNW’s Walters Class 1A three-point champ

The winners of all four classes of the IHSA Queen of the Hill Three-Point contest will meet up this Saturday in the championship round.

The winner of Class 1A is Greenfield-Northwestern junior Kassidy Walters.

Walters advanced from Thursday’s four preliminary groups as the last one to qualify at Redbird Arena in Normal last Thursday and Friday. Walters defeated Jennifer Robards of Dieterich and Allison Bondele, a junior from Forreston, 8-4-4 in an extra round, after each had made a round-best eight to tie for a spot in the 1A finals.

Also shooting on Thursday was Bunker Hill junior Ashley Dey, who made five in Group 2 and was unable to advance.

Jasmine Mitchell, a senior from Newark, made 10 for the top scorer in preliminaries, to advance as did Taylor Churchill, a senior from Talbe Grove VIT and Aften Harrison, a sophomore from Barry Western. Both made nine in the preliminarily.

On Friday, in between the two state quarterfinal games for Class 1A, Walters competed with the other three for a spot in the Queen of the Hill finals.

Walters made two shots on each of the first two racks, and three on the final rack to finish with seven, which would be good enough to win Class 1A.

Mitchell made all five of her shots on the first rack, but just one more on the last two racks, finishing with six. Churchill and Harrison both finished with five makes.