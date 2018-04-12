GFNW wins slugfest with North Greene

JACKSONVILLE (April 12, 2018) – Wednesday afternoon baseball at Lenz Field in Jacksonville had Greenfield/Northwestern outslugging North Greene 17-12 in a game featuring 29 runs and 21 hits.

Both teams scored three runs in the first and a run in the second.

North Greene took an 8-7 lead after three before the Tigers tied it in the fifth inning.

GFNW then scored eight runs in the sixth inning to jump ahead 16-8. North Greene got four back in the bottom of the sixth but got no closer.

Blake Woelfel had himself a day, driving in five runs with three hits, including a double, and scoring twice.

Jacob Lansaw had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Hayden Lansaw had two hits and an RBI. Wade Stuart drove in two; Devin Chaudoin had two hits and two runs; and Blake Meyer had three runs, two hits and two RBIs. Matt Walker had a triple.

Woelfel also got the win on the mound for GFNW, striking out eight in three and a third innings of relief.

The teams combined to issue 23 free passes as well. H.Lansaw struck out five as the starter, as the Tigers recorded 13 outs via the strikeout.

Morrisonville 7, Mt. Olive 0

At Morrisonville, the Wildcats were no-hit by Adam Deal, who was dealing for the Mohawks on Thursday.

Deal struck out 18 and walked just one in a no-hit effort. Deal also doubled and drove in two runs.

Gillespie 3, North Mac 2

At Gillespie, Adam Boeck had a walk-off single in the seventh to lead the Miners to a comeback win Thursday.

Joey Carter and Ryan Griffith also drove in runs for Gillespie, which trailed 2-0 in the fifth and 2-1 entering the seventh inning.

Gavin Brown got the win, striking out five in seven innings.

Jake Little had two hits and two RBIs for North Mac, the only hits for the Panthers in the game. Kannon Kirk scored twice for North Mac (4-2).

Staunton 15, Metro East Lutheran 1

At Staunton, the Bulldogs 3-0 start has them outscoring their opponents 49-1.

The latest win was a 15-1 Thursday afternoon victory against Metro East Lutheran.

The Bulldogs had just seven hits, but also took advantage of 13 walks by the Knights.

Marcus Karl drove in two runs and scored twice; Cy Cox, Griffin Bianco and Austin Tallman all scored twice; Devin Ray had a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Cox got the win, striking out six in three innings.

Staunton 9, Southwestern 0

At Staunton, the Bulldogs early success continued by beating Southwestern Friday afternoon.

The Dogs are 4-0, outscoring their opponents 58-1 thus far.

Staunton broke open a tight game with three runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth inning.

Cox had three hits, including a double. Karl homered, scored twice and drove in two; Nick Yates homered, scored twice and drove in two.

Ray got the win, striking out five over five and two-third innings.

Ben Lowis took he loss for Southwestern, as the Birds had just three hits in the game.

Southwestern 10, Calhoun 0

At Piasa, the Birds got their second win of the season with three runs in the first, two in the third and five in the fifth inning on Saturday.

Eddie Bolin had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Jacob Simmons had two hits, three runs and an RBI. Brock Seymour and Ryne Hanslow both drove in two runs.

Bolin struck out four in getting the five-inning win for Southwestern.

Okaw Valley 10, Greeenfield/NW 5

At Sauget, the Tigers dropped a game at GCS Ballpark, as Okaw Valley scored six runs in the seventh for the win.

GFNW led 5-4 entering the seventh, but seven errors eventually hurt.

H.Lansaw had three hits and J.Lansaw had two hits and an RBI. Meyer also had two hits and scored twice.

Roxana 6, Bunker Hill 1

At Bunker Hill, the Shells got their first win of the season Monday afternoon by besting the Minutemen.

Elijah Dannenbrink stole two bases and scored the lone run for Bunker Hill.

Dannenbrink, Cole Kiffmeyer and Braden Morris had singles for the Minutemen.

Softball

Gillespie 16, North Mac 0

At Gillespie, the Miners scored 11 times in the first inning and improved to 4-2 overall with their first game in nearly two weeks Thursday.

Sydney Henrichs struck out 11 in pitching a one-hit shutout for Gillespie.

Mackenzie Kasarda led the offense with four hits, two runs and three RBIs. Rylee Jarman had four hits, three runs and two RBIs; Mikala Hayes had two triples, two runs and two RBIs; Rylee Sarti had two runs; Ally Clay had two hits, two RBIs and two runs; Henrichs had two RBIs; Keaton Link had two hits and two runs and Hannah Barrett had two RBIs.

Cailynn Martin had North Mac’s lone hit in the game.

Staunton 12, Metro East Lutheran 2

At Edwardsville, the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 by disposing of the Knights.

Staunton used a three-run first, a five-run third and three-run fourth as fuel for their win.

Kaylee Seelbach scored three runs for Staunton. Makenzy Sorsen had three hits; Dairan Roberts had two hits and four RBIs; Gabbie Reising and Analise Best both scored two runs.

Grace Nichols got the win, striking out seven in three and two-thirds innings. Tori Kierbach had three strikeouts in an inning and a third of relief.

Bunker Hill 12, Litchfield 5

At Litchfield, the Minutemaids used an 18-hit attack to defeat the Purple Panthers Thursday.

Bunker Hill got five runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Sydney Gresham struck out 10 for Bunker Hill.

Offensively, Mallory Schwegel had two singles, a double and triple, driving in three runs. Gresham had four hits and three RBIs and Taylor Girth had a home run for the Minutemaids.

Southwestern 12, Staunton 1

At Staunton, the Piasa Birds outhit the Bulldogs 15-1 and cruised to a conference-opening win Friday.

Staunton took a 1-0 lead on an RBI-single by Damian Roberts in the second inning.

Southwestern countered with 12 unanswered over the final three innings.

Haley Edwards had three hits and scoured four runs. Bri Roloff had two doubles and three RBIs; Mayci Wilderman had a triple, single, two runs and three RBIs. Josie Bouillon, Megan Bailey, Sydney Baumgartner and Bailee Nixon all had two hits, with Nixon hitting two doubles.

Nixon also got the win, striking out seven.

Grace Nichols struck out five for Staunton.

Williamsville 21, North Mac 1

At Williamsville, the Panthers allowed 11 runs in the first inning and the Bullets went on for a Saturday Sangamo Conference win.

North Mac’s bright spot was a solo home run by Brooke Meador in the fourth inning against Olivia Felts.

Gillespie 10, Nokomis 0

At Gillespie, Henrichs pitched a no-hitter and hit a home run and drove in four to power Gillespie to victory Monday.

The Miners scored three runs in three of the five innings played.

Henrichs struck out nine and walked three.

Five different Miners had an extra base hit.

Hayes, Bussman and Sarti all doubled and Clay hit a triple along with the homer from Henrichs.

Hayes finished with three hits and two runs. Sarti had two hits and two runs and Clay drove in two runs.

Bunker Hill 15, Althoff 4

At Belleville, eight different Minutemaids had RBIs in a big road win Monday afternoon.

Schwegel hit three doubles along with a single and drove in five runs, scoring three runs.

Allysa Austill had three hits, including two doubles, with two runs and two RBIs. Brooke Morell had three hits and three runs; Grace Kiffmeyer had two hits and two runs. Gresham and Girth both had two hits.

Girth got the win for Bunker Hill with one strikeout.