Gervese B. Roundcount, 95

ELDRED (July 10, 2018) – Gervese B. Roundcount, 95, formerly of Eldred and a resident at Calhoun Nursing Center, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

He was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Michael to Clarence and Elizabeth (Klunk) Roundcount. He married Lelia Duggan Dec. 31, 1946, at St. Mary’s Westwoods Catholic Church in Fieldon; she survives.

Mr. Roundcount was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II in the 44th Infantry Division, 324th Infantry Regiment, Company B, 1st Battalion, Light Weapons. He was a Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the platoon; he supervised men, inspected equipment and picked firing positions for weapons during combat in Northern France, Rhineland and central Europe. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Bade, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal and Bronze Star Medal with Valor V Device. He participated in the St. Louis Honor Flight in 2015 and was presented the flag that had flown above the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. He retired from Shell Oil in Wood River in 1978 and continued to farm with John in rural Eldred until his mid-80s. He was called “Pop” by many and enjoyed his Catholic faith, family, farming, hunting, fishing, the St. Louis Cardinals, playing euchre and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting and other events.

In addition to his wife, surviving are nine children, John (Karen) Roundcount of Eldred, Laura (Bob) Froemling of Glen Carbon, Bill (Sue) Roundcount of St. Peters, Ed (Debbie) Roundcount of Litchfield, Kevin (Suzanne) Roundcount of Grafton, Tammy Hainsfurther of Carlinville, Rodney (Tina) Roundcount of Edwardsville, Lisa Higgins of Jerseyville and Melissa (Jeff) Kimble of Jerseyville; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Betty Duggan of Fieldon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Jerome Roundcount; brother, Raymond Roundcount; sisters, Mary Gorman and Francis Smith; grandson, Dustin Hainsfurther; and former son-in-law, Rob Higgins.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fieldon. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Francis/Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville.