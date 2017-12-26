Geraldine J. Love, 91

GILLESPIE (Dec. 26, 2017) – Geraldine June Love, 91, of Gillespie passed away at 9:14 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born July 4, 1926, in Litchfield to Carl Raymond and Stella Marie (Young) Wey. She married William C. Love on May 4, 1957, in Litchfield; he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1998.

Mrs. Love was a homemaker; former PTA member; and member of Gillespie Boat Club, Canna Annas and Gillespie Card Club.

Surviving are her sons, Stewart Henry (Cheryl) Love and Carl Raymond Love, both of Gillespie; grandchildren, Chalisa (Chad) Love Durston and Sarah Love; great-grandchildren, Brandon Hicks and Madison Durston; and a sister, Diane (Moe) Groh of Vincennes, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Her remains were given to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo. No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.