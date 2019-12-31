Geraldine Giller

Geraldine Mae Giller, 76, of Gillespie, died at her residence Dec. 26, 2019 at 1 a.m. She was born May 13, 1943, in Litchfield, to Joseph Urick and Mary Guidish Urick.

Geraldine was a cook. She is survived by her children, Gary Schardan of Staunton, Roger Schardan of Wilsonville, Tammy (Everett) Bourland of Litchfield and Mary (James) Baker of Lampe, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Kim Schardan; grandchildren Brandy Kershaw, Lacy Reese, Scott Schardan, Allison Schardan, Kalee Schardan, Aiden Schardan and Brody Schardan; and great-grandchildren Kadie Yauple, Chase Kershaw and Kaylee Kershaw.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, son, Chipper Schardan, grandson, John Andrew Schardan, one brother and three sisters.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.