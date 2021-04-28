Gerald Wayne Schoenemann

Gerald Wayne Schoenemann, 62, of Bunker Hill, died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

He was born February 22, 1959, in Staunton, to Henry William Schoenemann & Leona Marie (Gerke) Schoenemann.

Gerald had worked as a sawyer and master carpenter. He was the pillar of his farm community. Gerald had served as the mayor for Dorchester. He was also very involved with the Bunker Hill High School FFA.

He is survived by his companion, Janell Cherry, children, Misty Veschak, Kimberly Cherry Vogt, David Cherry, grandchildren, Ethaniel Cherry, Jaedyn Cherry, McKenna Cherry, Jonathan Vogt, Helena Vogt, siblings, Gary Schoenemann, Shirley Schmidt and Sharon Alexander.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including mandatory masks.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill High School FFA.