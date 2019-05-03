Gerald W. Rolfe

Gerald William Rolfe, 81, of Bunker Hill, IL, died at his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. He was born December 19, 1937, in Saint Louis, MO to Aubrey Rolfe & Lucy (Malloy) Rolfe.

He was a retired teamster for Emery Worldwide. Gerald was a veteran after having served with the US Navy. Gerald was a member of the Teamsters Local 600, American Legion of Bunker Hill and Berean Baptist Church. He enjoyed time with his family, golfing and being outdoors on his farm.

He is survived by his children, Nannette (Jeffrey) Chapman of Bunker Hill, Gregory (Cheryl) Rolfe of Saint Louis, MO, Tyler (Stephanie) Rolfe of Freeburg, and Meghan (Jason) Brooks of Belleville; step daughter, Kelley (David) Carpenter; grandchildren, Elizabeth (David) Golike, Dustin Rolfe, Baylee Rolfe, Jerrid Rolfe, Aubrie Brooks, Decker Brooks, Sawyer Brooks, Jayden Rolfe, and Carter Rolfe; great-grandchildren, Cameron Golike, Eleanor Golike and Neal Golike; sibling, Eugene Rolfe of Pevely, MO and former wife, Kimberly Rolfe.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Nancy (Neal) Rolfe; son, Douglas Rolfe; brother, Fred Rolfe; and sister, Maxine (Rolfe) Codemo.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church in Bunker Hill with Pastor Ryan Witt officiating. Graveside services were Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Berean Baptist Church.

