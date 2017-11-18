Gerald E. Tetzlaff, 88

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 18, 2017) – Gerald E. Tetzlaff, 88, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, 2017, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Gerald was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Carlinville, a son of Ivan Eugene and Lillian Bouillon Tetzlaff. Gerald graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1948.

After graduation he joined the National Guard in Springfield and was mobilized to Texas, where he served during the Korean War. He married Dorothy Herzberger during that time on May 5, 1951, in Austin, Texas.

Gerald farmed southeast of Carlinville and worked at Rural King in Carlinville and later on in Litchfield. He was the originator of Hog, Inc., in Carlinville. While his children were growing up he served as a 4-H leader for 10 years, a Sunday school teacher and superintendent for over 10 years and served as president of the Tuberculosis Board. Gerald enjoyed spending time on the Macoupin County Fair Board with his fellow farm friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy in 2011 and an infant brother, Charles.

Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Carlinville, where funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. by Rev. Kevin Strope. Burial followed in Rural Cemetery, Carlinville.

Gerald is survived by his son, Ronald (Judy) Tetzlaff of Carlinville; daughter, Connie (Bill) Steele of Sparta, Tenn.; grandchildren, Joe (Anne) Tetzlaff, Jennifer (Brad) Robinson, Mark (Christy) Frizzo and Mike Frizzo; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren sister; Marilyn Best of Carlinville; brother, Dean (Mag) Tetzlaff of Carlinville; brother-in-law, Spencer Herzberger of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.