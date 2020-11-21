Gerald Cox

Gerald A. Cox, 82, died at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

He was born in Medora Feb. 9, 1938 to Harold (Andy) and Dorothy (Fricker) Cox. On February 22, 1969 he married Wilma J. Kahl of Shipman at Zion Lutheran Church in Shipman. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked for the Operating engineers local along with doing some construction work on the side. He was an active member of the Carlinville Moose Lodge, serving on their Board of Officers for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, being outdoors whether it was to hunt, fish or just mow his lawn, drinking coffee with his friends in Shipman and sharing stories during his countless hours with his “Moose family.”

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Angie Cox of Plainview, two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa and Barry Reno of Medora and Jodi Simons of Plainview, seven grandchildren, Jarrett and Amanda Cox, Benjamin and Joseph Reno, Colton, Zachary and Connor Simons and a brother, Don Cox of Carlinville. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Wilma, four brothers, Fred Cox, Jim Cox, and Robert Cox, a sister, Thelma Schall, and a son-in-law, Donald Simons.

Private family graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 with burial at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Carlinville Moose Lodge or the Carlinville Area Hospital Foundation.

Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.