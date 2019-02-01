George W.J. Toepfer

George William John Toepfer, 86, of Carlinville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 26, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

George was born on Jan. 11, 1933, to George and Ivorine Amelia Ida (Ludwig) Toepfer in Springfield.

On Sept. 27, 2000, George married Barbara Lee Griffeth at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville.

George attended Springfield High School but left his junior year to enlist in the U.S. Army. He continued his education while in the service, obtaining his GED and two years of college. George retired from the U.S. Army as a CW3 and served during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He owned and operated Toepfer’s Service in Springfield. He also was the proprietor of the North Grand Sunoco in Springfield. George enjoyed his family, fishing, and camping, and would host an annual fish fry at least once a year. He enjoyed working on antique cars, especially his Ford Model T Roadster.

George is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Diana (Thomas) Crouch of Springfield; two sons, Jim (Clair) Tapscott and Jeff (Sheila) Tapscott, both of Springfield; four step-daughters, Julie Miller of Carlinville, Susan (Ken) Bennett of Carlinville, Marla VanDeventer of Auburn and Luan (Al) Vallejos of Chandler, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Maria J. (Wagner) Toepfer, in 1970; and sister, Norma Jean Hewitt.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1-3 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Military rites will be conducted following the service. Burial will take place in the Luken Cemetery in New Berlin at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to either the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.