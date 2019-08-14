George W. Eichen

George William Eichen, 95, of Carlinville, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Friendship Nursing Home in Carlinville.

He was born April 24, 1924 to Fred and Grace (Douglas) Eichen. George married Betty Jean Barnett, Dec. 9, 1945 at United Methodist Church in Carlinville.

George was a farmer, woodcutter and worked for McDonnell Douglas for a time. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, collecting Indian artifacts and old Jim Beam bottles, and he was a staple at the gate of the Macoupin County Fair for more than 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; son, Terry Eichen; brothers, Willard and Harold Eichen; grandchildren, Heather Eichen and Jon Butler; son-in-laws, Richard O’Donnell, Doug Eley, and Kenneth Hammann; and daughter-in-law, Clara Eichen.

He is survived by his sons, Don Eichen and Jerry Eichen; daughters, Linda Hammann and Grace Eley; his brother Charles, and sister Imogene; as well as, 16 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Heinz Funeral Home. A private family prayer service will be held at 5 p.m.

Memorials may go to Carlinville Food Pantry.

