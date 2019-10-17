George O. Wolbert

George O. Wolbert, 93, of Staunton, died Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:02 p.m. at Heritage Health in Staunton.

He was born March 24, 1926, the son of the late George and Minnie Wolbert.

George married Evelyn J. Maedge Feb. 1, 1947 in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death April 15, 2013.

George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic and service manager in the auto service industry, retiring in 1991. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and working in his yard.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Staunton and the Worden American Legion Post No. 564.

George is survived by five children, sons Thomas (Terri) Wolbert) and Jeff (Lisa) Wolbert); and daughters Penny (John) Kolesar, Kathy Ray and Candy Wolbert; 11 grandchildren, Trevor Wolbert, Tenille (Chris) Meyer, Wesley Wolbert, Chantel Wolbert, Kim (Chad) Baugh, J.J. (Courtney) Kolesar, Brandon (Missy) Ray, Ryan (Jamie) Ray, Alecia (Andy Robertson) Ray, Amy (Kevin) Burch and J.T. Wolbert; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great children.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, George Wolbert Jr., one granddaughter, Tiffany Gindler; one son-in-law, Joe Ray; two brothers, Raymond Wolbert and Harold Wolbert; and six sisters, Edna Genczo, Josephine Diaber, Amelia Phillipe, Liddie Wolbert, Margaret Wolbert and Anna Wolbert.

A private graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, with the Rev. Kelly Mitteis officiating. Internment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health in Staunton. Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.