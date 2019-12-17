George Gibson

George A. Gibson, 86, of Plainview, passed away at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.

He was born on March 19, 1933 in Macoupin County to the late George E. and Margaret E. (Davis) Gibson.

George married Patricia A. (Mewes) Gibson in September of 1979 in Collinsville. She preceded him death May 31, 1999.

He served in the U.S. Army from November 1953 through October 1956. He was a painter at McDonnell Douglas before working with Laborer’s Construction Union building homes in the St. Louis and St. Charles area before retirement. George enjoyed gardening, hunting, rebuilding old tractors, sandblasting and painting them along with other old farm equipment.

George is survived by a daughter Marsha (Walter “Bud”) Smith of Carlinville; five grandchildren, Patrick (Melinda) Miller, Brian (Stacey) Miller, Candace (Bob) Jackson, Walter (Jennifer) Smith, and Joseph (Michele) Miller; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters Mary (Roger) Loy, Evelyn Drew; three brothers, Bill (Donna) Gibson, John (Wilma) Gibson, and Elmer (Joyce) Gibson; sister-in-law Grace Gibson; several nieces, nephews and friend Danlee Reiher.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Jean Perkins; two brothers Earl and Harold Gibson; sister Dorothy Taul.

Visitation was Monday, Dec. 16, followed by a funeral service at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman.

Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.