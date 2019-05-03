George Frame

George F. Frame, 71, of Plainview, IL, died at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 3:15 p.m.

He was born June 12, 1947, in Litchfield, to George William Frame & Colleen (Jones) Frame. He was a retired Coal Miner after having worked for Monterey Coal Co. George was a veteran of the US Navy after having serviced during Vietnam.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion, Geri Smith of Plainview; daughter, Jill (Rodney) Rosentreter of Gillespie; grandchildren, Jordan Rosentreter of Gillespie and Jimmy (Caitlin) Rosentreter of Edwardsville; great-grandchildren, Connor, Evie, Holden, and Cecelia.

Memorial services were Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7 or American Diabetes Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.