George E. Striplin Sr.

George E. Striplin, Sr., 73 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning August 19, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

George was born January 19, 1948, in Carlinville, a son of Harry and Veda Brackett Striplin. He married Kimberley Stewart July 2, 1979 in Casper, WY.

George worked 24 years and retired from Prairie Farms Dairy in Carlinville in 2008. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, woodwork, building things and mowing.

George was preceded in death by his son, Donnie Striplin, brother, Robert “Bobby” Striplin, and infant brother, Harry Striplin.

George is survived by his wife, Kim of Carlinville, son, George Striplin, Jr. of Carlinville, daughter, Lynne Dierking of Alton, daughter, Kathryn Lott of Carlinville, son, Josh (Cassandra) Striplin of Florissant, MO, 11 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, sister, Sharron Stroud of Wood River, sister, Carol Fodor (James) of Walled Lake, MI, brother, Terry (Kathleen) Striplin of Wheaton, IL, brother, Lindell (Lora) Striplin of Spaulding, IL, brother, Dan (Anne) Striplin of Smithville, MO, brother, Darrell (Jolynne) Striplin of Standard City, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 25, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.