George D. Miller

George Donald Miller, 77, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, April 28, 2019, at his residence.

George was born on August 29, 1941, to Frank and Clare (Robinson) Miller in Bloomsburg, PA. After graduation, George worked as a Yardman for Consolidated Freightways. He loved the outdoors and fishing. George was a past member of the Carlinville Moose Lodge.

George was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers, Woodrow and John Stephens.

George is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Chad) Carty of Stillman Valley, and Karen Miller of Millville, PA; four granddaughters, Adalynne, Alaina and Reza Carty, and Shaina Miller; grandson, Tucker Carty; brother, Jim Miller of Hashua, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.