George “Bud” Taseff

George F. “Bud” Taseff, 65, of Germantown Hills, went to be with the Lord after suffering a sudden heart attack on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

George was born on Dec. 2, 1955 to George and Gloria (Hansen) Taseff.

He married Jeanine Leahy on March 30, 1985 at the United Methodist Church in Hoopeston.

George graduated from Carlinville High School in 1974 where he played basketball, track, and cross country.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Illinois State University in 1978. He graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1981. Initially, George worked as a staff attorney for ISU Student Legal Services and began teaching as an adjunct professor in the university’s Criminal Justice department. In 1985 George and Jeanine moved to St. Louis where George joined the law firm of Norman S. London and Associates. A year later, they moved back to Bloomington where he partnered with Hal Jennings in a law firm. He also began teaching again at ISU and kept that part-time adjunct professor position for 20 years. He left the Jennings law firm in 1995 to work as a federal public defender for 26 years.

At the time of his death, George was the Senior Litigator of the Federal Public Defender Central District of Illinois in Peoria. He was a long-time member of the Illinois and Missouri Bar Associations. George was a passionate servant of the law and the constitutional right to fair and effective representation within the federal justice system. He treated everyone he encountered with dignity and respect and was energized by mentoring the next generation of public defenders.

George’s Christian faith was an essential part of his life. George had a personal ministry of preparing wills pro bono for many in our community. He was a regular volunteer at his church and the Dream Center Peoria where he served on the DCP board of directors.

He was a great storyteller. He loved to barbecue and cook for family, friends, and coworkers. George prepared over 100 pounds of pork for the entire Metamora High School football team’s pre-game meals when his two sons played varsity football in 2007, the year the team won the Class 5A State Championship.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; two sons, Nicholas R. Taseff of Chicago, Devin M. (Jenna) Taseff of Washington; a granddaughter, Millie Taseff of Washington; a sister, Nora (Fred) Tuggle of Prescott, AZ; and a brother, Ray (Liesbeth Boots) Taseff of Miami, FL.

George was preceded in death by a nephew, Dean Leahy; brother-in-law, Larry Leahy; and a sister, Teri Rae Taseff.

A private gathering of George’s immediate family and cremation have already taken place. The Taseff family will be planning a Celebration of Life later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dream Center Peoria, 714 Hamilton Blvd., Peoria IL 61603 or at dreamcenterpeoria.org/give.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at masonfuneralhomes.com.