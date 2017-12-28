Genevieve G. Osanic, 90

MT OLIVE (Dec. 28, 2017) – Genevieve Georgette “Jenny” Ozanic, 90, of Mt. Olive passed away at 7:10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Villa Senior Care Community in Sherman.

She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Benld, a daughter of the late Peter S. and Magdalene R. (Koniak) Kapusta. She married Joseph John Ozanic Jr. on Nov. 17, 1956; he preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2003.

Mrs. Ozanic graduated from Benld High School in 1945 and later graduated from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield as a certified nursing assistant. She worked as a nursing assistant at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield and Country Care Nursing Home in Staunton and was an accomplished cook in various area restaurants. She was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church (formerly Church of the Ascension) in Mt. Olive, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, worked the chicken dinners and funeral lunches (becoming known as “the gravy lady”) and attended mass daily; became a Dominican Tertiary in 1954; received the Woman of Distinction DCCW award in Springfiedl; was an ABATE member and volunteer (known as “MamaO”) for more than five years, making gravy and dressing for the annual Thanksgiving dinner serving the elderly and needy in Springfield); loved baseball all her life; and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are a son, Mike Ozanic; six daughters, Mary Ozanic of Denver, Colo., JoAnn Ozanic of Las Vegas, Nev., Kati (Bernd “Yolle”) Ozanic-Lemberger of Houston, Texas, Jennifer Ozanic of Houston, Texas, Alice (Stacey) Furlow of Springfield and Bobbie (companion Howard Nation) Ozanic of Springfield; a sister, Leona Colette Kapusta, a.k.a. Sister Mary Stephanie O.P. of Springfield; and four grandchildren, Josie, Jacob, Josef “Sepp” and Lilli.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph John Ozanic III, an Eagle Scout; a brother, Sylvan Peter Kapusta; and a sister, Florence Eleanora Kapusta, a.k.a. Sister Mary Bernadine O.P.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive, with Father Tom Hagstrom and Father Larry Anschutz officiating. Burial will be in Union Miners Cemetery, Mt. Olive. The ladies of the Altar and Rosary Society will serve lunch for family and friends in the St. John Paul II Church Hall following the service. Becker and Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Union Miners Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at beckerandson.com.