Genealogical society plans program at coal museum

GILLESPIE (Aug. 2, 2018) – Macoupin County Genealogical Society and the Illinois Coal Museum will host a program at the museum at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14. The museum is located at 121 South Macoupin Street in Gillespie.

Dave Tucker will give a tour of the progress of the museum. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about the museum, visit gillespiecoalmuseum.org.