Gene Bruce, 79

CARLINVILLE (July 18, 2018) – Gene Bruce, 79, of Carlinville passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Decatur to Louie and Lora (Livergood) Bruce. He married Margaret “Peggy” Delaney on Feb. 19, 1960, in Niantic; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Bruce was a graduate of Niantic High School and attended Western Illinois University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, farmed all his life and was a member of the Carlinville Elks and the Carlinville Country Club.

Surviving are his son, Neil (Sherry) Bruce of Carlinville; daughter, Lori (Eric) Baima of Kalamazoo, Mich.; and four grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Cole and Larkin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, July 16, at Heinz Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 17, at New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Carlinville Public School Foundation or the American Cancer Society.