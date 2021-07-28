Geisler, Isaacs and Lowry named as the first Coal Country Queens

Geisler, Isaacs and Lowry named as the first

Last Saturday, July 24, the first ever Coal Country Pageant was held at BenGil Elementary School. The pageant was open to girls in the Gillespie, Mt. Olive, Staunton and Bunker Hill school districts.

Four girls were in the running for Miss Coal Country: Holly Devries, Shelbee Geisler, Destiny Hughes and Alicia Mason; five girls ran for Jr. Miss Coal Country: Reagan Cerentano, Madison Durston, Kennedi Isaacs, Heidi Kahl and Madilyn Martin; and the Jr. Princess contestants were Addison Billings, Penellope Cox, Alyssa Hamilton, Lydia Lowry, Jodee Siar, Leighton Vogel and Kinlee Walz.

In addition to the pageant, the contestants also were vying to sell the most raffle tickets. The raffle ticket sales award went to one girl in each division: Mason in the Miss Division, Cerentano in the Jr. Miss Division and Lowry in the Jr. Princess Division.

At the conclusion of the pageant, the results were in:

In the Jr. Princess division, 2nd runner-up was awarded to Hamilton, 1st runner-up went to Siar and the first Jr. Princess of Coal Country was awarded to Lowry.

For the Jr. Miss division, Miss Congeniality and 1st runner-up was awarded to Durston, and the title of Jr. Miss Coal Country went to Isaacs.

Last but not least, in the Miss division, Miss Congeniality was awarded to Hughes, 1st runner-up was a tie between Hughes and Devries, and Miss Coal Country was awarded to Geisler.

The new royalty- Geisler, Isaacs, and Lowry- represent different areas of the colloqially-titled “Coal Country”; Geisler lives in Dorchester, Isaacs lives in Benld and Lowry lives in Gillespie. The new royalty plan to attend local pageants and events and turn a new leaf in the local pageant world as a new opportunity for young girls to represent the area.