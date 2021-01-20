Gary Wayne White

Gary Wayne White, 69, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:45 a.m., in Taylorville.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1951 in East St. Louis, to Benjamin Leroy White and Wilma Joyce (Beard) White.

He attended Mt. Olive Schools.

Gary married Patricia Ann Smith on Jan. 28, 1976 in Carlinville.

He was employed as a security guard for the Illinois Secretary of State and retired in 2013. He served in the United States Army. Gary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Olive.

Gary is survived by his wife; a son, Mitch (Nichole) White; a daughter, Stacey (Ross) Wilson; four granddaughters, Olivia, Brynnlee, Maddison, Katelyn; a grandson, Brayden; and a sister, Vicky Mitchell.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Steve, Bob, and Darrell; and a sister, Janet.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Olive from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow. Reverend Tom Brewer will be officiating. Mask and social distancing required.

Memorials suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Olive.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.