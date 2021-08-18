Gary W. Striegel

Gary W. Striegel, 70, of Gillespie, died at his residence on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6:24 p.m.

He was born April 19, 1951, in Litchfield to Vernon Striegel & Wanda Mae (Hicks) Striegel.

He married Lynne (Skeldon) Striegel on November 15, 1969 in Gillespie.

He was a retired coal miner and custodian. Gary was a veteran of the US Army. Gary was a member of the UMWA.

He is survived by his spouse, Lynne Striegel of Gillespie, children, Dennis “Bruce” (Nicki) Striegel of Gillespie, Christopher Striegel of Saint Louis, grandchildren, Bailey, Emmy, Graham, Vivian, brothers, Randy (Leatha) Striegel of Staunton, Richard (Dawn) Striegel of Staunton, sisters in law and brothers in law, Peggy Striegel of Maryville, Judy (Larry) Ernst, Sandy Skeldon, Jack (Debbie) Skeldon, Denny (Debbie) Skeldon, David (Chris) Skeldon, Loretta (Randy) Troutwine, and Chuck (Diane) Skeldon.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Vernon Striegel, Jr, sister, Suzanne Bruhn, brother in law, Ronnie Skeldon and sister in law, Beth Rauzi.

Public graveside services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, at 10:00 am with Art Roemer officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.