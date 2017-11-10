Gary A. Stouffe, 60

PALMYRA (Nov. 10, 2017) – Gary Allen Stouffe, 60, of Palmyra passed away Nov. 4, 2017, from cancer.

He was born Sept. 9, 1957, to Charles and Barbara Gail Stouffe. He married Cindy Stouffe 43 years ago; she survives.

Mr. Stouffe was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and Hogan’s Heroes reruns; he was strong in his faith and salty with his tongue.

In addition to his husband, surviving are two daughters, Susie Gregory and Sarah (EJ) Paintiff; grandchildren, Layne Gregory and Shayla Paintiff; siblings, Robyn (Dean) Holliday, Connie (Drew) Schroeder and Cathy (Mike) Bartelt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and two dogs, Willie and Pepper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Stouffe.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, at Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra. A small prayer service officiated by Jim Allen will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Stories and pictures may be shared at staabfamily.com.