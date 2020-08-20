Gary Richard Holman

Gary Richard Holman, 70, of Litchfield died at Evergreen Place, Litchfield Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. He was born July 12, 1950, in Christopher to Ralph Holman and Virginia (Epps) Holman.

He was a laborer for a boat manufacturer. He is survived by his son, Chris Holman of Hillsboro and his children, Nick Holman, Alex Holman and Addy Holman; step daughters, Kahra Allen of Raymond and her children, Paxton, Jaidyn and Skye Allen, Kayla Ingram of Raymond and her children, Lyla Vanausdall, Klaytun and Alessia Baughman and Carson Ingram; brothers, Alan Holman, Kevin (Linda) Holman and sister, Jill (Louis) Secoy; nieces and nephews, Karen Cox, Randy Holman, Emma Wilson, Chad Holman, Eric Holman, Michelle Richardson, Mike Talley; and several cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gillespie Cemetery.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Those wishing to send an online condolence are encouarged to do so at kravanyafuneral.tributecenteronline.com.