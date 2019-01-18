Gary L. Bedinghaus

Gary L. Bedinghaus, 62, of Carrollton, formerly of Waggoner, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 14, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Shelter Care in Carrollton.

Gary was born Dec. 20, 1956, in Litchfield, a son of Jack and Mary E. Dunkel Bedinghaus.

Gary enjoyed coloring and creating art, playing cards and chess, listening to music, telling jokes, fishing and belonging to the Boy Scouts of America in his youth. Gary also loved talking with relatives and friends on the phone; and, there was not a relative, friend or phone number that he forgot.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Rachel Broaddus.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Farmersville. Funeral Mass will be recited at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Albert Allen as celebrant. Gary will be laid to rest next to his parents in St. Martin Cemetery, Farmersville.

Gary is survived by his sisters, Donna (Tony) Krager of Waggoner, Jean (companion, Phil Lund) Keslin of Munster, Ind., Gail A. Hartman of Carlinville, Kathy (Bill) Broaddus of St. Louis, Mo., and Amy (Brian) Byers of Waggoner; 11 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Shelter Care of Carrollton.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.