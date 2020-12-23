Gary G. Ewin

Gary G Ewin, 72, of Gillespie, IL, died at his residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was born November 15, 1948, in Alton, to John Carter Ewin & Ethel Irene (Walz) Ewin.

He married Cindy (Emery) Ewin on June 18, 1994 in Benld.

He was retired from the US Navy after having served during Vietnam and Desert Storm. He also had worked for the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of See Bee’s.

Gary is survived by his spouse, Cindy Ewin of Gillespie, children, Jeff (spouse, Julie) Ewin of Carlinville, Michael (spouse, Beth) Ewin of Royal Lakes, Amber (spouse, Chuck) Harbaugh of Gillespie, J.R. (spouse, Jaki) Ewin of Brighton, Amanda (spouse, Derrick) Ewin of Mt. Clare, Gary Ray (spouse, Sam) Ewin of Wilsonville, April (companion, Larry Lehman, Jr.) Ewin of Mt. Clare, 22 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, siblings, Karen K. Nowell of White City, Karl Ray Ewin of Mt Olive, Danny Ewin of Alton, and Jackie Ewin of Godfrey.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Hunter Anthony Lehman and sister, Wanda Darlene Bridges.

Public graveside services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gillespie Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.