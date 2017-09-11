Gary G. Clevenger, 68

WOOD RIVER (Sept. 11, 2017) – Gary G. Clevenger, 68, of Wood River, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2017, at Integrity Health Care of Wood River.

Gary was born on July 21, 1949, to Howard and Helen (Crouch) Clevenger in Springfield. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1968 and served his county in the U.S. Army. Gary married Ellen (Smith) Perkins and they divorced. He married Carol Hardy on Dec. 6, 1983, in Chesterfield, and she survives.

Gary had worked for Tri City Grocery in Carlinville for 10 years after graduation. He was later employed for Elmer’s Mobil Station and Macoupin F.S. Elevator in Chesterfield. Gary retired in 2011 from Greenfield Elementary School in the custodial department.

Gary is survived by his wife, Carol Clevenger of Wood River; two daughters, Hope Clevenger of Plainview, and Flonnie (Nick) Nizinski of Godfrey; granddaughter, Piper Nizinski; two brothers, Bill Clevenger of Galesburg and Jerry (Marilyn) Clevenger of Carlinville; and a sister, Sharon Clevenger of Carlinville.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Larry Clevenger; sister, Patsie Clevenger; niece, Cheryl Clevenger; nephew, Christopher Clevenger, and a great-nephew, Alec Clevenger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ray Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.