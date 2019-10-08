Gary Foiles

Gary Charles Foiles, 65, of Shipman, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 28, 1954, in Litchfield, the son of Robert and Mae (Johnson) Foiles.

In 1979, Gary met the love of his life, Rose Kathryne Best. They spent 40 years in love and married, in Carlinville. She survives.

Prior to retirement, Gary owned and operated Foiles Painting and Sandblasting. He was also the general manager for Precision Applied Coatings.

He had a love for the art of motorcycling, was a member of Valkyrie Riders Cruiser Club, and worked with draft horses here and there. For many-a-Christmas, Gary was known to play the role of Santa Claus for his nieces and took great pleasure in being referred to as such throughout the rest of the year. He loved his family and will be missed by each and every one of them.

In addition to his wife, Rose, survivors include his mother, Mae of Shipman; daughter, Nikole Salzman of Brighton; two grandchildren, Shelby and Brady Salzman of Brighton; two siblings, Deonia (Dale) Mathis of Shipman and Garland (Joni) Foiles of Medora; nieces and nephews, Letoyia and Clayton VanDaley of Wichita, Kans., Preston Mathis of Greeneville, Tenn., Dakota Foiles of Medora, Clinton Foiles and Kassy Voss of Medora, Lori Kroeger of Dorsey and Kelly Crafton of Brighton; and two great nieces, who lovingly called him “Uncle Gray” or “Santa,” Nola Mae VanDaley and Daisey Mae Foiles.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Burial of cremated remains will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Shipman Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.