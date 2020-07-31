Gary E. Camerer

Gary E. Camerer, 76, of Gillespie, formerly of Carrollton, died at Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:34 p.m.

He was born Jan. 17, 1944, in Carrollton to Carl “Ike” Camerer and Tillie (Wollemweber) Camerer. He married Janet K. (Hutson) Camerer. She preceded him in death Jan. 6, 2000.

He was a correctional officer at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro where he retired in 2001. Gary was a member of the Carrollton High School Class of 1962. He was a veteran after having served with the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966.

Gary is survived by his son, Troy J. Camerer of Gillespie; stepdaughters, Terri Valstad of Jerseyville and Tammy Lawless of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Derek Valstad, Drew Valstad, Justin Mattes and Holly Mattes; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jake Reno, sister-in-laws, Grace Camerer and Darielle Camerer.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, grandson, Ryan Valstad; sister, Betty Reno; and brothers, Tucker Camerer, Larry Camerer, Charlie Camerer and Carl Camerer, Jr.

His remains were given to the National Body Donor Program. No public services will be held at this time. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, was in charge of the arrangements.