Garnett O. Bloodworth

Garnett O. Bloodworth, 98, of Bunker Hill passed away at Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 10:24 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

He was born Nov. 5, 1920, in Eddyville, Ky., to Orbie and Alice (Gray) Bloodworth. He married Roberta (Stapleton) Bloodworth on Feb. 26, 1949, in Pocahontas, Ark.; she preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2006.

Mr. Bloodworth worked as a millwright, retiring from Carpenter’s Local 644.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki (Dewayne) Beaver of Bunker Hill and Valerie (Jeff) Shupenus of Brighton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katy Scheffel of California.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Brad Bloodworth and Barry Bloodworth.

Private graveside services were held at Woodburn Cemetery.

Online information and a guestbook may be found at targhettafuneralhomes.com.