Garner’s Premier Karate color belt testing

Garner’s Premier Karate held color belt testing on December 31.

Last Saturday, 11 students were promoted to their next color rank.

The testing candidates had to show a series of punches, blocks, kicks, combinations, forms, break falls, one-steps, self-defense, sparring, breaking, and finishing off with a history exam. All the students put in great effort and left it all on the testing floor.

“I am very proud of each student that was promoted.” said James Garner, head instructor and owner of Premier Karate. “We have the hardest working students in the area.”

If you would like any information on the Tiny Tot’s Karate, Kid’s Karate, Teen’s Karate, or Adult’s Karate, please feel free to contact Garner’s Premier Karate, the 2016 United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame “Martial Arts School of the Year.”

Those promoted to the next color rank at Garner’s Premier Karate, front row, from left, are: Logan Norris, Ayden Burford, Andrew Sellers. Middle row: Leo Li, Elizabeth Gotcher, Sean Roach, Blake Pruitt, Elizabeth Allen. Back Row: Alexander Poe, Jerry McLeary, Dalton Pruitt, and Owner/Head Instructor James Garner. Photo provided