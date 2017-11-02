Garner’s Karate re-launches in new location

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 2, 2017) – In this competitive world, business owners are faced with many dilemmas and many decisions. While some decisions seem obvious and the solution may present themselves, other decisions are very difficult to make and are not taken impulsively.

Some of the most difficult decisions faced often involve decisions to close permanently, move locations, close branches, re-structure, re-launch or to change management.

Garner’s Premier Karate has faced that decision head on. Owner and Chief Instructor, James Garner has decided to close his karate school located on the Carlinville square and reopen at the Carlinville American Legion Hall Post #554, where Garner and his assistant instructor, James Gotcher are both members. Garner is also serving as American Legion Post #554 as Post Adjutant.

“We will be able to continue to provide the same high quality martial arts instruction–maybe even better at this other location.” Garner says, “We have triple the space to accommodate students and guests, and the space can be used to divide up a class to work on separate material.”

James Gotcher added, “What I find incredible is the amazing support we’ve received from our students, their families, and the community in general.”

Garner agrees, “I am very proud of our martial arts family, the response from them has been overwhelmingly supportive and optimistic.”

With this relaunch, GPK will have more space to be able to offer larger classes and better accommodate the families and guest of the students.

“The previous location was too small at times, especially during larger classes, test days, and promotion ceremonies,” said Garner. “Granted, class sizes often fluctuate at different times of the year and we had a few students have to take a break for medical reasons, and that hinders the bottom line on the business side.”

Adds Gotcher, “Mr. Garner and I discussed numerous times the possibility of moving, the costs of operating on the square can be expensive, not that we are complaining, we liked the historic buildings on the square and the central location”

“Utilities can get high in these facilities and we want to keep our cost down so we can focus on training students and not gouge them,” Garner concluded.

The first class held in the Legion Hall was a “Super Saturday” class where all ages are combined in one class.

Garner and Gotcher opened class a little different with a modification of the regular opening ceremony. After that, Gotcher led in warm up exercises. Attendance was down some, but the students partnered up and went through kicking drills against hand pads and body shields. The emphasis on this drill was variations of some of the basic kicks.

One of the younger, and smaller students wanted to partner with Mr. Gotcher. Picture the smallest student working with the largest. Both enjoyed the experience. Correct hip and foot placement/movement with focus on the target was in the emphasis as well as teaching the variations of the kicks. One kick was practiced was the front kick. First it was done as a regular, center-mass, front kick followed by front snap kick with instep, and then push kick

So, this move, does it signal a new direction? Garner answers yes.

“Absolutely, it’s a new chapter for us. We are re-focusing. I will be looking at the why and how of what we do. We will also be leaving a place that has so much of the previous instructors in it, and we will be looking into possibly expanding our curriculum, which is not all that difficult or extensive; but extensive does not mean better. We hope to be partnering more with the Legion, while we continue to participate in community activities, and we will be looking at ways to revamp how we operate. The sky’s the limit, we are going forward. The choice to close on the square was sad, we’ve been there a long time, and that has been home to a karate school for years. It’s time to take the school further.”

Mr. Garner will be testing for his 4th Dan master rating and Sa Bam certification the summer of 2019. Grandmaster Pak will be returning to Carlinville for seminar and testing. At that time, Mr. Gotcher should be testing for third Dan, and a couple other students are also slated to be testing for first Dan.

“We don’t just let anyone test for first Dan. They must be mature enough and have the technique to go with it, along with knowledge of the art. We are not like other schools who just hand out rank like its candy. They earn it,” said Garner.

“Take advantage of the offers,” says Garner with a smile. “Make the decision to improve yourself; you don’t need to be “in shape” to start and age is just a number.”