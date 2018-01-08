Gail A. Weller, 57

SPRINGFIELD (Jan. 8, 2018) – Gail Ann Weller, 57, of Carlinville, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Springfield to Estel and Marcella (Belk) Weller.

Ms. Weller was a graduate of Girard High School and attended Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled for 36 years. She had an infectious smile with a smile that could light up any room; loved her family more than anything; and became attached to many people over the years, and they became attached to her. She loved MCDD and cooking with Becky, as well as singing and hanging out with staff and friends at Carlinville Estates. She especially enjoyed seeing all her friends at Camp Goodtimes and spending time wth her good friend, Julie Hart. She also loved her hometown of Girard, Papa John’s pizza, Dr. Phil and her naps. Her hobbies included collecting soda tabs and dollar bills and crushing cans at Illinois Valley Rehab.

Surviving are Tim and Susan Millard and her MCDD family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Weller.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burail at 11 a.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be in Girard City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Carlinville Estates Activity Fund, Illinois Valley Rehab Activity Fund or MCDD.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.