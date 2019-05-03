Gail E. Burns

Gail E. Burns, 93, of Gillespie, died at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

She was born October 10, 1925, in Cambridge, OH, to William A. Sigman and Marjorie (Bebout) Sigman. She married George C. Burns. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1995.

She was retired after having been a financial secretary. Gail was a member of the First Christian Church and Ladies Prayer Group. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.

She is survived by her brothers, Donald Sigman of Collinsville and Terry Sigman of Dayton, OH; sister in law, Laura Sigman of Chatham; and several nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother, William Sigman; and sisters, Berthel Rau, Maxine Henke, Faye Sokolsky, Shirley Jordan, Jean Jordan and Donce Sigman.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Christian Church in Gillespie from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church, Gillespie, with Arthur Roemer officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Gillespie and Vitas Health Care.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.