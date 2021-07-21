‘G-Pie Burgers’ open for business, seeking employees

By JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

G-Pie Burgers, a new restaurant that was recently built on the empty lot located across from the Gillespie Police Department and Napa Auto Parts, officially opened for business July 6 and has been serving customers varieties of burgers, appetizers, sandwiches and ice cream made to order.

According to working owner and cook Becky McCann Johnson, the business is in need of employees as it is short-staffed. Because of this dilemma, operation hours and business days are currently reduced.

The restaurant will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the rest of the month. The business will re-evaluate for a potential schedule revampment come August.

If the current employment status does not improve soon, Johnson fears that the business will be even tougher to run.

“Most of my staff is currently made up of youth,” Johnson said. “When school comes back, we will have to consider all of our hours, opening dates and that sort of thing if I can’t get more adults in there.”

Those wishing to apply for a job can pick up application forms at the restaurant during business hours or have them forwarded electronically by sending Johnson a personal message to her Facebook at ‘Becky McCann Johnson.’

