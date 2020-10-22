Funeral processional for Deanna Demuzio Oct. 26

Posted Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 p.m.

Funeral services have been finalized for Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio. A private mass and graveside service will take place Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a processional will start from the church heading west on Route 108 (East First South Street), go north on Center Street, go north toward Blackburn College, west on Wilson Street, then south on North Broad Street, east on (East First South Street), then south on Route 4 to the cemetery just south of the Carlinville Country Club.

Those wishing to pay their respects may line the procession route, which is posted below.

A full obituary for Demuzio will be posted when it is available.