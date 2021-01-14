Fundraiser event will benefit Carlinville Library

Reno’s Pizza, 518 North Side Square in Carlinville will be holding a fundraising event on Thursday, Jan. 21 to benefit the Carlinville Public Library for a badly-needed new roof.

Reno’s has offered to donate 20 percent of all lunch and supper sales that day to the Carlinville library, carry-out and delivery orders are included so you may call 217-854-6655 to place an order you can find their menu on Reno’s website at renositalianpizzeria.com and donations will also be accepted.

Owner Reno Lentini and his son, Pietro, will create a video on the event for their Facebook page facebook.com/renospizza/.

“The Lentini family is such a great supporter of Carlinville. They do so much for our community,” said Janet Howard, the director of Carlinville Public Library. “We really appreciate their interest in us, and their generosity to help.”