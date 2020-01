Frosts’ welcome son, Samuel

Andrew and Erin Frost of Greenville, N.C., announce the birth of their son, Samuel Thomas Frost. Samuel was born at 7:57 a.m. Dec. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He weighed 10 pounds, two ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Thomas and Mary Clark of Lincoln; and Thomas and Bobbi Frost of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Lloyd and Patricia Clark of Hettick; and Earl and Norma Woolen of Clinton.