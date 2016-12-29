Frosh/soph tourney a success for Cavies

Kyle Dixon, a sophomore at Carlinville High School, finished 3-0 to win the 152-pound weight class at last Friday’s Southeast freshman/sophomore wrestling tournament in Springfield.

Dixon was one of six CHS wrestlers participating in the tournament, and was voted the tournaments Most Outstanding Wrestler” at the 20-team Jack Gardner freshman/sophomore tournament. It was the 49th annual event.

Keagan Broaddus (132 pounds) went 2-1 and placed third in the tournament, while Ethan Wallace (160 pounds) went 3-1 to place fifth.

Also wrestling for Carlinville were Demitry Lewis (120 pounds); Jeffrey Stufflebean (145) and Brandon Miller (182).

The JV team participated at the Quincy tournament Tuesday, while the varsity squad was at the Springfield tournament Wednesday and Thursday.