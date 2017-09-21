Friday Night Highlights: Miners get first win
GILLESPIE (Sept. 21, 2017) – Jake Bilbruck got his first head coaching win at Gillespie Friday night when the Miners outlasted visiting Roxana 27-24.
Anthony Kravanya led the way with three first half touchdowns, on rushes of 60 and 15 yards, and a 74-yard pass from Joe Carter. The Miners led 21-16 at the half.
Gillespie added an important third quarter touchdown on Cole Harris’ 27-yard pass from Carter.
Roxana drew within 27-24 in the fourth but literally ran out of time.
Kravanya rushed for 93 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 108 yards.
Carter completed five of 13 for 147 yards and ran for 84 more on 12 carries. The Miners head to Hillsboro on Friday night.
Madison 19, South Mac 16
At Madison, the Trojans edged the Chargers in a Saturday morning matinée in Madison County.
South Mac falls to 2-2 and travels to South Fork on Friday. Jonny Darrah had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Parish, and Damin Jones scored on a 25-yard run for the Chargers two scores of the game.
Darrah rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries and had 139 total all-purpose yardage.
Hillsboro 35, Staunton 20
At Staunton, the Toppers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter and held off the Bulldogs. Both teams are 2-2 on the season.
Griffin Bianco completed 13 of 27 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Karl caught five passes for 154 yards in the game for Staunton.
The Bulldogs host Pana on Friday.
Williamsville 56, North Mac 12
At Virden, the Bullets took command of the Sangamo Conference after just four weeks, beating the previously unbeaten Panthers in blowout style.
Williamsville led 43-0 at the half and 49-0 through three quarters.
North Mac touchdowns in the fourth came on a 56-yard pass from Jake Mullink to Gage Gibson, and a two-yard run by Garrett Smith.
Mullink completed two of nine passes for 51 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 91 yards on 18 attempts.
Greenville 42, Southwestern 12
At Greenville, the Comets improved to 3-1 by defeating the Piasa Birds, who slipped to 2-2 on the season.
Southwestern will be home for Vandalia on Friday night.
Carrollton 39, GFNW 0
At Carrollton, the Hawks defeated the Tigers behind quarterback Hunter Flowers’ 224 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob Foiles rushed for 51 yards for the Tigers, who are now 1-3, 1-1 in the conference, hosting Pleasant Hill on Friday night.