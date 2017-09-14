Friday Night Highlights
BUNKER HILL (Sept. 14, 2017) – Last week, the South Mac Chargers were four minutes away from a shutout in its program home opener.
Friday night, the Chargers sealed the deal by shutting out Pawnee 56-0 in the Prairie State Conference opener.
South Mac is now 2-1, 1-0 in the PSC. The Chargers head to Madison for a Saturday evening contest.
Braden Morris threw two touchdown passes of 25 and 20 yards to Nick DeVries and Bryce Parish in the game, the lone completions for the Chargers.
Jonny Darrah had 182 yards rushing on 10 attempts, with three touchdowns, including a 72-yarder. He also had an interception return of 73 yards for a score.
Parish had 12 tackles, two solo, and had a fumble return for a score for South Mac. Darrah had 10 tackles, three solo.
Quentin Kosowski had a punt return for a score of 35 yards.
Staunton 50, Southwestern 40
At Piasa, the Birds suffered their first loss of the season as both teams are now 2-1 at the one-third mark of the season.
Staunton led 29-22 at the half and pushed the lead to 43-28 through three quarters before holding off the Piasa Birds.
Marcus Karl had an 88-yard touchdown reception for Staunton, part of a four-catch, 126-yard effort. Austin Tallman had one catch for 77 yards.
Griffin Bianco completed 10 passes for 252 yards. He also rushed for 134 yards on 14 carries. Brady Kinder had 282 yards in kickoff return yardage.
Drew Mullenix had 130 yards rushing on 17 carries.
For Southwestern, Caleb Robinson threw the ball 63 times, completing 36 of them for 403 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Ben Lowis caught 14 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Southwestern. Jack Little had nine catches for 123 yards and a score. Lukas Golike also caught a touchdown pass.
Pana 49, Gillespie 6
At Gillespie, the Panthers scored the first 49 points and cruised to a 3-0 start by beating the 0-3 Miners.
Jack Armstrong had two touchdown catches and a 94-yard run for Pana.
Gillespie had a touchdown run from Anthony Kravanya of eight yards. He rushed for 64 yards on 13 attempts.
Joe Carter completed six of 13 for 89 yards for Gillespie.
North Mac 57, Pittsfield 16
At Virden, North Mac jumped out to a 37-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 3-0 start.
Bryce Hiler returned a kick 55 yards for a second-quarter score. Jake Mullink scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 30 in the first half.
Mullink ran for 150 yards on 15 carries. He also completed seven of 13 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Zayne Langeiller had five catches for 92 yards and a score.
Greenfield/NW 26, West Central 8
At Greenfield, the Tigers won their first game of 2017, breaking an 8-8 tie with 18 unanswered points in the second half.
Jacob Foiles had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards, and Zene Thomson threw a 28-yard touchdown to Matt Walker. Robby Kerr added a 25-yard touchdown run.
Foiles ran for 96 yards and Kerr added 93 on the ground. Thompson completed three of six for 54 yards.