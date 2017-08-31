Friday Night Highlights
Trenton Wesclin scored the final 15 points Friday night, rallying to beat South Mac 36-33 in the Chargers’ program debut.
The Chargers, the combined Bunker Hill-Mt. Olive coop this season, will have its first home game Friday against Blue Ridge in Bunker Hill.
Damin Jones’ 12-yard run for South Mac got the Chargers on the board, then Johnny Darrah returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score, giving the Chargers a 13-7 lead after one quarter.
Darrah hauled in a 41-yard pass from Braden Morris to give South Mac a 21-14 halftime lead.
Jones’ five-yard run made it 27-14 lead, and his 45-yard touchdown later in the third quarter extended to a 33-21 advantage.
Wesclin rallied, getting a 45-yard touchdown pass from Josh Demage to Brandt Goings to make it 33-28 after three quarters.
The go-ahead touchdown by Gavin Bilbruck of 19 yards was the decisive score for the Warriors.
Morris completed three of eight passes for 84 yards and a score. Darrah rushed for 91 yards on 14 attempts, with Morris adding 70 yards on five carries. Bryce Parish caught two passes for 49 yards.
Southwestern 22, Roxana 6
At Roxana, a scoreless halftime tie was followed by three touchdowns by the Piasa Birds in the second half of a season-opening win.
Sophomore Bobby Smith rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries, and Davante Simmons added 72 yards rushing. Caleb Robinson completed six of 14 passes for 68 yards, and had 49 yards rushing on eight carries.
Dakotah Corby caught two passes for 44 yards for Southwestern.
Defensively, Michael Adams had three sacks. Tanner Whipps had a 96-yard interception return, with Colton Bachman and Corby also intercepting a pass.
Roxana was held to 166 total yards of offense.
Staunton 45, Litchfield 7
The Bulldogs scored just 68 total points all of last year.
On Friday in the season-opener, the Bulldogs scored 45 in dispatching Litchfield at home.
Staunton built a 24-0 halftime lead and added three scores in the third for a 45-0 advantage.
Griffin Bianco completed 10 of 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown for Staunton.
Marcus Karl caught four passes for 63 yards and Cody Castaldi caught two passes for 60 yards.
Ryan Best ran for 63 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and Drew Mullenix had 58 yards on 13 carries.
Noah Bertels had eight tackles for the Bulldogs, five solo.
Vandalia 49, Gillespie 20
At Gillespie, the Vandals held a 49-7 halftime lead and rolled in their season opener on the road.
Gillespie’s first-half touchdown came in the second quarter on a nine-yard run by Dominic Maykopet.
Gillespie got a 13-yard touchdown reception by Devin Stroh and a Joe Carter one-yard run to cap the scoring.
Maykopet rushed for 81 yards to lead the Miners. Carter completed eight of 11 passes for 81 yards.
North Mac 21, Porta 16
At Petersburg, Jake Mullink scored on a short run with 3:53 left as the Panthers avoided a first-week loss to the Blue Jays.
Porta led 16-14 on a safety but the Panthers were able to get the go-ahead score.
Mullink had a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs for North Mac.
Unity-Payson 38, GFNW 14
At Mendon, the Mustangs overtook the Tigers in a non-division contest for the season opener.
GFNW led early on a Jacob Foiles 41-yard touchdown run. Unity scored 38 unanswered, including 20 points in the second quarter for a 32-6 halftime lead.
Cody Brown added a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.
Foiles rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries, and Brown had 54 yards on 11 carries. Zane Thompson completed three of 13 passes for 16 yards.